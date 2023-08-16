On the latest episode of Sammy Guevara's vlog, multiple AEW stars, along with Guevara himself, paid tribute to WWE stable The Bloodline by doing their signature pose, raising their pointed fingers.

Previously the "ones" pose was frequently done by The Usos, with their tagline "Day 1-ish," but after The Bloodline was formed, with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, raising a "one" to the sky, it was seen as a way to show acknowledgment to The Tribal Chief and the faction.

While on the 416th episode of Sammy Guevara's vlog, Daniel Garcia suddenly raised his finger and then confirmed it to be a reference to The Bloodline. Sammy Guevara then followed suit, as well as Jack Perry, who then came into the frame, and Isiah Cassidy was the last to join them. All four AEW stars were then seen within the shot, all raising "ones."

The full clip can be seen in Sammy Guevara's latest vlog here at around the 9:47 minute mark.

Who is left in The Bloodline?

The Bloodline was the most dominant faction in WWE. They were led by Roman Reigns, who was the Undisputed Universal Champion and was at the top of the promotion.

His cousins, The Usos, held both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Their younger brother Solo Sikoa was a former NXT North American Champion and the muscle of the faction. Sami Zayn was also an honorary member of the stable. The faction was also managed by WWE icon Paul Heyman.

However, after a chain of events, the faction went through a downward spiral and has now seen a few members leave. Sami Zayn was the first to be kicked out of the group after he betrayed Reigns. Jey and Jimmy then rebelled against The Tribal Chief. However, as Jey took on Reigns at SummerSlam, Jimmy betrayed his brother.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jey declared that he was done with The Bloodline and even with WWE. Jimmy's stance with the group is not known, but he made it clear that he did not betray his brother to side with Reigns.

As of now, officially, only Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman remain with the group.

