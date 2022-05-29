×
Multiple AEW stars reportedly open to signing with WWE

Could MJF and other AEW stars follow Cody Rhodes and leave the company for WWE?
Soumik Datta
Modified May 29, 2022 12:02 PM IST
In the aftermath of Maxwell Jacob Friedman's (MJF) no-show at the AEW Fan Fest in Las Vegas, it has been reported that several other stars are open to leaving the company and signing with WWE.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer Radio Show, apart from Friedman, other superstars are willing to consider jumping ship if a 'great offer' is on the table:

“There’s been a big shift among people in AEW. Not that like they want out. But it’s definitely different in the sense that I get the impression that more people are willing to go [to WWE] if they get like a great offer. Whereas a couple of years ago, it wasn’t like they wouldn’t go if they offered tons of money but they were like so happy to be there [in AEW]. But now that they have seen that Cody’s made a lot of money and he’s like a top guy and he’s getting pushed, now things have absolutely changed in terms of the way that people view potentially going to WWE.” (H/T: Wrestling News)

There have been ongoing issues between Friedman and Tony Khan. The two reportedly had a heated discussion earlier after The Salt of the Earth openly discussed his contract without notifying All Elite Wrestling's PR Team.

Truly shocking. https://t.co/5HgBMg2I8D

MJF is scheduled to compete at AEW Double or Nothing

Despite him no-showing the fan fest hours before Double or Nothing, MJF is still scheduled to compete at the pay-per-view. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner will face his former stablemate and bodyguard Wardlow in a highly anticipated singles match.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Friedman's ally Shawn Spears went toe-to-toe with Mr. Mayhem in a Steel Cage Match. Spears accidentally hit Friedman with a steel chair during the same showdown as he was the special guest referee on the night.

.@RealWardlow has now met all the stipulated sanctions set by @The_MJF and they will finally face each other at #AEWDoN (Double Or Nothing) TOMORROW LIVE from Las Vegas, NV on PPV! Available on all major providers, @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (international) https://t.co/MsRtDwHNUN

It remains to be seen if MJF's no-show will hamper tomorrow's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
