Multiple AEW stars "withdraw" from Double or Nothing 2023

At AEW Double or Nothing, Orange Cassidy will be defending his International Championship against twenty other men in a Blackjack Battle Royale. Earlier this week, the twenty men who will take part in the Blackjack Battle Royale were announced. Jay White, Ricky Starks, Juice Robinson, Brian Cage, and Keith Lee are a few of the talented individuals who will go head to toe for a chance to dethrone the champion.

However, there has been word that a certain trio has "withdrawn" from the battle royale. These are QTV members QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Aaron Solo. Now the question stands if they were even meant to be placed among the twenty men or is this a ruse to try to keep a better image of themselves.

In an exclusive update by QTV, Harley Cameron revealed that the Powerhouse Will Hobbs withdrew from the battle royale, and the rest of the QTV members did the same out of solidarity. She also wished everyone good luck to enjoy AEW Double or Nothing without them but stated that even though they won't be at the pay-per-view, QTV is still everywhere.

The tone in which Cameron wished fans good luck without QTV was sarcastic. It definitely provides hint that AEW may not have even considered them and left any spot for them in the first place.

Jim Cornette wants Tony Khan to fire AEW superstar

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry took on Rush in singles action. After the match, Rush and Preston Vance, one of QT Marshall's "students" came and attacked Jungle Boy. Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin would arrive and help Jungle Boy fend off his aggressors.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette wasn't pleased about this sequence. During a conversation on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience , he criticized that specific sequence mainly focusing on Preston Vance's involvement.

He then questioned the whole reason for Vance's involvement, considering how he was not able to match Rush's intensity in the slightest. He even seemed like a random fan who was asked to fake some moves and was hired last minute. Cornette then criticized QT Marshall, who is said to be Vance's teacher, and that he should be the one instead who gets fired.

Despite some bumps in the road so far for QTV, it seems that in a way they have gotten everyone's attention. The only question is, what is the next big thing for the faction?

