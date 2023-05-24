WWE veteran wants Tony Khan to "fire" 37-year-old AEW star

WWE veteran Jim Cornette expressed his strong dissatisfaction with AEW star QT Marshall's student Preston Vance's performance and suggested that Tony Khan should fire Marshall.

Cornette's criticism stems from an incident that occurred on AEW Dynamite when Jungle Boy Jack Perry defeated Rush. However, post-match, Rush and Preston Vance attacked Jungle Boy. Fortunately, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara came to his rescue.

During a discussion on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience , he criticized the match sequence, mainly focusing on Preston Vance's involvement.

"And then, after Jungle Boy, schoolboy him, Rush gets back up and starts back on him to get heat. And this Preston Vance character gets in the ring with Rush... he made it worse. It's like you told some guy from the f*king parking garage, 'Hey, you want to come in and imitate wrestling moves?' The punch, the fakest looking awkward kicks and blows, and then they're trying to tie a rope around his neck, Jungle Boy, and choke him," Cornette said. [2:00:35 - 2:01:12]

Cornette criticized Preston Vance, a student from QT Marshall's wrestling school, and suggested Tony Khan should sack Marshall:

"Preston Vance is embarrassing. That's business killing level awkward bad phony sh*t. Is that a student of QT?... Well, in that case, then there's a good reason to fire QT Marshall. If I was Tony Khan, I'd hire QT's parents so I could fire him for having him that led to that." [2:01:55- 2:02:28]

WWE veteran Jim Cornette slams AEW Star Rush's actions on Dynamite

WWE legend Jim Cornette expressed his shock and outrage over the behavior of AEW star Rush during a recent episode of Dynamite against Jungle Boy.

On his podcast, Cornette suggested that Rush should have been immediately asked to leave the building after the match and that Tony Khan should consider firing him for his actions.

"While I don't know if Jungle Boy fully realises how bad Rush f***ed him like just a complete b***h here, but let's face it he wouldn't have been able to do anything about it if he had, not in the ring or not in the locker room afterwards, look at Rush and look at Jungle Boy. But the fact that this guy Rush was not immediately asked to leave the premises and never return again after this f**king display indicates that the veterans in the company have no power, nobody listens to them, and the f**king people that do have the pull don't even know what they're f**king looking at." [2:56-3:45]

Cornette is known for his remarks that ignited debate among wrestling fans, with differing opinions.

