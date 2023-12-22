Multiple "behind-the-scenes removals" have allegedly happened in AEW - Reports

It's the end of the year, and it's time for major wrestling promotions like AEW to set things up for the next year. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Worlds End Pay-Per-View this month and WWE's Royal Rumble next month. Unfortunately, some in the wrestling industry might be facing the possibility of a pink slip and experiencing layoffs.

A popular social media account has hinted at a shake-up in the behind-the-scenes talent list of the Tony Khan-led company. The post doesn't give out any names but has promised information as it trickles down.

Check out the post here:

"There's been some behind the scenes removals in AEW lately. I'm guessing it will be out soon. But regardless, I'll try to get a second source, and if I do, I'll mention it here, " the post read.

Behind-the-scenes sackings rarely make any noise in wrestling promotions. Promoters, managers, and production, as well as post-production, remain nameless. However, with Tony Khan's wrestling promotion being red-hot currently, any and every movement makes headlines.

Even now, with the rumored removals, exact information and facts about the sackings will be difficult to track down. People in production rarely speak or announce anything in the media. With professional social networks, though, some might take to their social profiles to post about their sackings, resulting in a very disappointing scrolling experience for everyone involved. If Khan is looking to fire people, he should be wary that multiple lay-offs during the festival season are never a good look for any business.

Kevin Sullivan trolled AEW after being fired as the company's VP of post-production.

Former AEW employee Kevin Sullivan, a 47-year wrestling veteran, trolled the Jacksonville-based promotion after being let go, and it created headlines. Later, Dave Meltzer confirmed that not many backstage were happy with Sullivan leaving, and the frustration backstage was growing.

"I was not let go by AEW today." the post read.

Tony Khan has been championing the cause of his wrestling company being there for the long run, even though the ratings are dismal and the ticket sales are nothing to make him happy. Khan's business acumen is proven with the six-figure deal he got through for a single match. How he will handle the probable PR nightmare on his hands remains to be seen.

What do you think? How will Tony Khan handle this PR nightmare if it happens? Sound off in the comments section below.