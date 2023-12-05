47-year veteran trolls fans after big AEW departure

Tony Khan gave AEW a massive shake-up as the year-end is approaching steadily. While the company is gearing up for its upcoming Worlds End Pay-Per-View, there was a big backstage farewell.

Kevin Sullivan, the Vice President of Post Production, was let go. The name might ring a bell for some wrestling fans. The 74-year-old wrestling veteran recently took to Twitter and trolled fans with a cheeky repartee.

Check out Kevin Sullivan's tweet below:

"I was not let go by AEW today."

Sullivan was active for almost three decades and had experience performing in regional wrestling promotions like Championship Wrestling from Florida, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and bigger promotions like World Championship Wrestling. He was also active in Ring of Honor from 2016 to 2017.

AEW's roster and management have seen enough changes this year

Tony Khan is pumping money into creating a strong roster. In a matter of months, he has signed Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, and Ric Flair to his promotion. While The Rated-R Superstar is on the main roster, there is no clarity about whether The Nature Boy will be competing in a match.

Tony Khan even spread the money for what is now confirmed to be a one-off appearance by Ronda Rousey on Ring of Honor. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has since confirmed that she was not joining the Jacksonville-based company, making the fans wonder whether it was a good business decision on Khan's part to bankroll Rousey's big payday.

The Jacksonville-based company has experienced some big-ticket exits. Cody Rhodes, who was a founding member and an Executive Vice President of AEW, returned to WWE in 2022. Jade Cargill, the then reigning TBS Women's Champion, dropped the belt and left for WWE this year. The biggest roster change recently was when CM Punk, who was fired by AEW, returned to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

