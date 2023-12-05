[BREAKING] Another AEW departure - Reports

An AEW official has reportedly been let go from the promotion. The name in question is Kevin Sullivan.

Kevin Sullivan was the Vice President of the promotion's post-production team. The latter was reportedly released by Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury on Monday, December 4. Sullivan doesn't resemble or relate to the wrestler in any way.

As reported by F4Wonline, Dave Meltzer provided details on Kevin Sullivan's role and the impact this release has made in the promotion.

“Sullivan, no relation to the more famous wrestler, was very highly thought of and had been with AEW from the earliest days, coming over from Impact. Sullivan built the entire post production team that was based in Nashville so there are a lot of questions going around regarding what happened past the feeling that the original AEW has changed greatly," reported Meltzer. [H/T NoDQ]

Sullivan was Vice President and Creative Director of Impact Wrestling. He was the Vice President of the promotion in 2017. The latter worked for the promotion for 14 years before joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

