Multiple former AEW performers set for WWE tryouts - Reports

A number of former promising AEW performers could be seen in WWE sooner rather than later, as they are reportedly headed to the Stamford-based promotion for tryouts, and fans might be wondering who these stars are.

The pro wrestling market is perhaps the hottest it has been since the Monday Night Wars in the 1990s. With two major promotions, namely WWE and AEW, on the scene, aspiring wrestlers have more opportunities than before to land their dream job and showcase their talent to large audiences in either promotion.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan's promotion seems to have suffered a major blow, as they are reportedly set to lose some of their former performers to their competition. A recent report by Fightful Select reveals that multiple former AEW Dark performers, such as Jay Malachi, Ray Jaz, Damaris Largo (Jazmin Allure), and Valentina Rossi, are heading for WWE tryouts.

Moreover, this is not the first instance, as the AEW Dark performers have appeared on the WWE tryouts during the pandemic and last year as well. This could be seen even more in the future, as aspiring wrestlers are looking to make a name for themselves wherever they get the opportunity.

Is AEW losing the ongoing war with WWE?

Over the course of its history, AEW has seen its ups and downs in the past four years, and it's fair to say that fans got a legitimate alternative to the Stamford-based promotion. However, the All Elite promotion is going through a dull phase right now, as Tony Khan has seen a downfall after the historic All In event.

Although TK fired CM Punk with cause, it can't be denied he was the man who drew ratings and sold merchandise as well. Meanwhile, AEW is reportedly set to lose another big star, Jade Cargill, as she is reportedly set to sign with the Stamford-based promotion after her contract runs out.

Hence, Triple H and Nick Khan seem to be in a great position currently, whereas AEW higher-ups and Tony Khan need to go back to the drawing board to re-evaluate their artillery.

