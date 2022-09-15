Multi-time WWE Women's Champion reacts to terrifying botches on Tony Khan's AEW

Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James has shared her thoughts on the terrifying botches performed on AEW.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has received a fair bit of criticism for its dangerous style of wrestling, which could lead to severe injuries to the talent. Considering the recent injuries to Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and more, it could be said that the company needs to be more concerned about their stars.

Mickie James took to Twitter to share her thoughts on some of the scariest stunts which could have caused severe damage to a wrestler's neck.

She reacted to a video showing some of the neck stunts performed in the company and urged the stars to "wrestle smart."

"I gasped. I cringed. I’ve landed similar before and couldn’t turn my head for weeks. Protect your neck. Once it’s broken. So are all your once dreams. So Wrestle Smart. Like you want to do it again tomorrow. 10yrs from now. Maybe even 20," Mickie tweeted.

Mickie James~Aldis @MickieJames 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell FWIW, who think @AEW needs more control over their “green” talent before it becomes a legal issue? FWIW, who think @AEW needs more control over their “green” talent before it becomes a legal issue? https://t.co/xoJD4ja0Kt I gasped. I cringed. I’ve landed similar before and couldn’t turn my head for weeks. Protect your neck. Once it’s broken. So are all your once dreams. So Wrestle Smart. Like you want to do it again tomorrow. 10yrs from now. Maybe even 20. twitter.com/dirtydmantell/… I gasped. I cringed. I’ve landed similar before and couldn’t turn my head for weeks. Protect your neck. Once it’s broken. So are all your once dreams. So Wrestle Smart. Like you want to do it again tomorrow. 10yrs from now. Maybe even 20. twitter.com/dirtydmantell/…

She also posted a video of a similar injury she suffered during one of her matches.

Dutch Mantell slams Tony Khan and AEW for its risky style of wrestling

The former wrestling manager criticized Tony Khan for letting his talent perform in risky spots during their matches.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mantell explained what the consequences could be if a wrestler gets injured while executing such a move.

"If somebody gets hurt in AEW, that's going to be a hell of a lawsuit. Then they would go back to Tony Khan saying that we don't train these guys. Well, if you don't train them and somebody breaks their neck, it's a two million dollar lawsuit or more. I don't know how you'd defend against that."

Compared to WWE, AEW is much more inclined towards hardcore wrestling fans. While the boss might have his reasons not to deviate from his product, it could be a wise move to tone down the risks involved.

What are your thoughts on the unsafe wrestling style on AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali