Mustafa Ali gets challenged to a dream match by AEW star after he reveals ambitious 2024 plans

Mustafa Ali was unceremoniously removed from the WWE roster just days before he was supposed to face Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event in September this year.

The 37-year-old wrestler has now gone into business for himself. He has cut a promo promising a change in wrestling and announcing that he's accepting bookings worldwide.

Darius Martin, currently signed up with AEW, has professed interest in a bout with Ali. With this, the former WWE Superstar has now been challenged to a match that could probably take place in AEW, even though the 37-year-old is not signed up with Tony Khan's company.

"I'd really like to wreste Mustafa Ali," Martin posted.

Expand Tweet

Dante has enough and more experience wrestling in the Indies and has been with AEW since 2020 as one-half of the tag team Top Flight with his brother, Dante Martin.

Could Mustafa Ali make AEW debut at the Worlds End pay-per-view?

Wrestling fans consider Ali to be one of the most underrated professional wrestlers in recent times. At a young age, he was also on the Wrestlemania match card.

At Wrestlemania 34, he had in a bout with Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship and was on the losing end. He never reached those heights again during his WWE run.

Mustafa is organically 'over' with the audience, which makes him one of the most probable wrestlers to make their AEW debut at the upcoming pay-per-view, Worlds End. He also makes the list of recently released WWE stars who could sign up with AEW and be revealed as the man behind The Devil, a masked character who is currently in a complicated but interesting feud involving MJF and Samoa Joe.

With the recent promo that essentially promotes his skills, some wrestling promoter or agent should take an interest in bringing him back to the ring.

Do you think Tony Khan sign Mustafa Ali? Let us know in the comments section below.