MVP breaks silence on alleged backstage heat with major AEW star

Wrestling veteran MVP has been alleged to have major tensions with a popular AEW name. The Franchise Playa had been hearing the rumors for a while and finally decided to break his silence to set the record straight.The aforementioned star, Speedball Mike Bailey, joined All Elite Wrestling this year. Upon his arrival at the Jacksonville-based promotion, Bailey was heavily featured alongside Kevin Knight, with the duo collectively known as JetSpeed. At one point, they had a heated feud with The Hurt Syndicate.Around that time, speculations began to swirl that MVP had backstage issues with Mike Bailey, which became a major debate in the wrestling world. In the recent edition of his Marking Out podcast, the former WWE United States Champion addressed the rumors and clarified that it was not true.He stated that he never had any issues with Bailey and instead called him a great talent to work with. Furthermore, MVP also added that he had no problems with any member of the AEW roster.“At no point did I ever say that I dislike Speedball Mike Bailey. I don’t have an issue with Speedball. We work together, we see each other, we shake hands, and we keep it moving like there’s no issue there. I don’t have any problems with any of the talent that I work with at AEW. Mike Bailey’s one of the nicest guys around.&quot;- [H/T WrestleTalk]MVP revealed The Hurt Syndicate is open to adding a new memberThe Hurt Syndicate has been a dominant faction in AEW. However, MVP revealed that they are open to adding a new member, particularly a high-flyer, as Shelton Benjamin has become big and more shredded at this point in his career.“So at this immediate time, we haven’t had any conversations about bringing somebody new in, contrary to what’s been reported, but we are open to adding another member with the right person at the right time. We’d absolutely love to have another young member, that, hey, we need a high flyer. Shelton is too big. I don’t know if you’ve seen him lately, but he looks like he’s 280 pounds shredded.&quot;Furthermore, The Hurt Syndicate is set to challenge The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championships on the upcoming edition of Dynamite, which will be a must-see encounter to witness.