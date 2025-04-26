MVP confirms another star is joining The Hurt Syndicate in AEW: "I can promise you that"

The Hurt Syndicate has been running strong in AEW as a cohesive unit. However, their manager, MVP, has already laid out future plans for the faction and confirmed that a new star would be added to the stable.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, MVP was asked about the possibility of The Hurt Syndicate potentially adding more members. With the utmost confidence, The Franchise Playa claimed that it will indeed happen in the future when the time is right.

“We are always ready to talk business with whomever, whenever, if the time is right. As they say, ‘If it don’t make dollars, it don’t make sense.’ So, I can tell you with the utmost confidence that at some point in the future, we’ll add another. I can promise you that.” [H/T - PWMania]

Interestingly, top AEW star MJF has been pitching to the faction to become its newest member. He has used everything he could to lure the members into accepting him into the group, only to come up short each time. However, all signs are pointing towards MJF being the newest member sometime soon.

Hurt Syndicate member expresses confidence in becoming AEW World Champion

In the same interview, Chris Van Vliet brought up an interesting discussion with Hurt Syndicate member Shelton Benjamin. He pointed out the fact that despite being an accomplished veteran of the business, Benjamin had never won a major world championship.

When asked if that could change in AEW, The Gold Standard was confident it would. Benjamin stated that, alongside elevating the locker room, becoming a world champion was at the top of his goals in All Elite Wrestling.

"I'm just going to say yes, I definitely still want a world title. If you watch my performances, I'm not performing like a guy who just wants to retire and ride off into the sunset. I'm... while I definitely want to help elevate other talent, because that's a big part of why we are here, I still have goals, being a world champion in a prominent company, definitely on top of that list," Benjamin said. [16:25-16:55]

With The Hurt Syndicate looking to add more members and having huge aspirations as a unit and individually, it will be interesting to see how their run in the promotion goes moving forward.

