49-year-old veteran confident of becoming AEW World Champion

A top wrestling veteran is currently thriving as a member of the AEW roster. Despite his long and accomplished career, which has a World Championship omitted, he is still confident in claiming that accolade in All Elite Wrestling.
Shelton Benjamin is a 49-year-old veteran star who is also a current title holder in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Last year, he reunited with Bobby Lashey, MVP in the company, to form The Hurt Syndicate. He and Lashley are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions.
During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and his Hurt Syndicate cohorts, the host brought up Shelton Benjamin's not winning a major World Championship so far despite his veteran status.
The former WWE Superstar confessed that while the faction's goal is to elevate talent in All Elite Wrestling, winning a world title is at the top of his list.
"I'm just going to say yes, I definitely still want a world title, if you watch my performances, I'm not performing like a guy who just wants to retire and ride off into the sunset. I'm... while I definitely want to help elevate other talent, because that's a big part of why we are here, I still have goals, being a world champion in a prominent company, definitely on top of that list," Benjamin said. [16:25-16:55]
Shelton Benjamin revealed the length of his AEW contract
Shelton Benjamin has been a top fixture for AEW since he arrived in the company last October. The Gold Standard and his Hurt Syndicate members have been dominating the scene in Tony Khan's company.
Moreover, Benjamin also revealed that he signed a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling when asked in an interview with Huge Pop. This would mean the former WWE Intercontinental Champion would stay with the promotion until 2027.
"Uhhh, three years," Shelton Benjamin replied.
With Shelton Benjamin having a lot of time on hand, it will be interesting to see if he can win his first major World Championship in the landscape of All Elite.
