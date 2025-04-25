49-year-old veteran confident of becoming AEW World Champion

By N.S Walia
Modified Apr 25, 2025 08:38 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

A top wrestling veteran is currently thriving as a member of the AEW roster. Despite his long and accomplished career, which has a World Championship omitted, he is still confident in claiming that accolade in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Shelton Benjamin is a 49-year-old veteran star who is also a current title holder in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Last year, he reunited with Bobby Lashey, MVP in the company, to form The Hurt Syndicate. He and Lashley are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and his Hurt Syndicate cohorts, the host brought up Shelton Benjamin's not winning a major World Championship so far despite his veteran status.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former WWE Superstar confessed that while the faction's goal is to elevate talent in All Elite Wrestling, winning a world title is at the top of his list.

"I'm just going to say yes, I definitely still want a world title, if you watch my performances, I'm not performing like a guy who just wants to retire and ride off into the sunset. I'm... while I definitely want to help elevate other talent, because that's a big part of why we are here, I still have goals, being a world champion in a prominent company, definitely on top of that list," Benjamin said. [16:25-16:55]
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Shelton Benjamin revealed the length of his AEW contract

Shelton Benjamin has been a top fixture for AEW since he arrived in the company last October. The Gold Standard and his Hurt Syndicate members have been dominating the scene in Tony Khan's company.

Moreover, Benjamin also revealed that he signed a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling when asked in an interview with Huge Pop. This would mean the former WWE Intercontinental Champion would stay with the promotion until 2027.

Ad
"Uhhh, three years," Shelton Benjamin replied.

With Shelton Benjamin having a lot of time on hand, it will be interesting to see if he can win his first major World Championship in the landscape of All Elite.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give an H/T to Sportskeeda.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications