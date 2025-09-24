MVP suddenly gives a new nickname to top AEW star

MVP is one of the most iconic stars from the Ruthless Aggression Era. He is still going at it as part of the Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling. He recently praised a top AEW star during an interview and called him a superstar. The star is none other than the current TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher.
Fletcher competed in an intense AEW World Championship match in the main event of All Out 2025 event against Hangman Adam Page but came up short.
While speaking on the Inside the Ring podcast, the former WWE United States Champion praised Fletcher and called him a superstar.
"My nickname for Kyle Fletcher is superstar because he looks like a star, but he's still young. He's got a lot to learn. I don't think any of us at his age had it figured out yet and that would include Stevie. To say that there's no one there to mentor him, I wouldn't call Edge no one. I wouldn't call Christian no one. I wouldn't call Shelton Benjamin or Bobby Lashley no one. I think there are quite a few people there that can teach him quite a bit. His aptitude is pretty good, there are certain things you just got to remember. There's also youthful exuberance and the young guys still want to go out there and do things that from a veteran standpoint several years down the road I don't think they need to do. I think sometimes they do things gratuitously but it's their road to travel. It's for them to learn." MVP said. [H:T/EWrestlingNews]
It will be interesting to see what's next for the Prototype in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
MVP was also in action at the AEW All Out event
AEW presented it's annual All Out pay-per-view from Toronto last week. The event saw some great matches including the opening tag team bout between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage against FTR.
The show also featured a six-man tag team match where the Hurt Syndicate faced the team of Ricochet and the Gates of Agony. After an intense bout, Ricochet and team picked up the win over the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. This marked MVP's first loss since 248 days in AEW.
Fans are curious to see if this will lead to another clash between the two groups.
