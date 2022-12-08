"My dream to see you wrestle would come true" - Wrestling fans want popular 37-year-old AEW personality to be Saraya's mystery tag team partner

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to the possibility of Renee Paquette teaming up with Saraya in AEW.

On this week's Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar was confronted by Britt Baker during a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. At Full Gear, the two women faced each other in a singles match and will run it back, but this time in a tag team match.

Baker is set to team up with her good friend and the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter. Meanwhile, Saraya will have to find herself a tag team partner.

Fans on social media suggested that Renee Paquette, who has worked closely with the former Paige over the years, could potentially step into the ring. Paquette herself also reacted to the same idea as she tweeted the following:

In reaction to a tweet from Saraya that questioned who she should pick, the AEW on-screen personality once again threw her name into the hat.

Check out the same tweet from her:

Meanwhile, here's how fans on social media reacted to the idea of a potential tag team featuring Saraya and Paquette:

Brian @_primey @ReneePaquette Better get training. I'm sure Jon will give you some pointers @ReneePaquette Better get training. I'm sure Jon will give you some pointers

The former WWE Divas Champion herself reacted to Paquette's tweet with a short message.

"I swear renee do not tease me with a good time haha," wrote the former WWE star.

Check out the tweet below:

It now remains to be seen who the 30-year-old star will be teaming with in early January 2023.

