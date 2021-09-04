"My locker room is your locker room now" - AEW star opens up about his close relationship with Sting

At AEW's All Out pay-per-view this Sunday, Darby Allin will have the biggest match of his career against CM Punk. This will also be Punk's first wrestling match since his WWE departure in 2014.

Ahead of the matchup, TVInsider interviewed Allin. The AEW star discussed his relationship with Sting and revealed how he used to change in the boiler room before 'The Icon' invited him to his dressing room:

"Before he came to AEW, I would change in the boiler room because I like to be alone and away from everybody. I like to stay away from drama and gossip and all these meaningless conversations. When he came to AEW, he has this private locker room. He says, “Hey man, my locker room is your locker room now. Come stay in it whenever you want.” So it’s literally me and him changing in that locker room now. It’s pretty cool to have him open the door for me and let me in. We’ve really gotten the chance to know each other. We talk all day. Our friendship goes beyond onscreen, and it’s awesome," Allin said.

Darby Allin also revealed the best piece of advice he received from Sting was to "do things your way."

Darby Allin faced Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage

A cold stare by @DarbyAllin to @CMPunk on his way to the ring.



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage LIVE! pic.twitter.com/fvGxUB6HA9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

Ahead of his match with CM Punk at All Out, Darby Allin faced up-and-coming star Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage. Garcia took Allin to the limit but ended up losing.

After losing, Daniel attacked Darby Allin only for Sting to take him out. CM Punk also came down from the commentary table and forced 2.0 to back off.

Allin then drove off 2.0 with a dive through the ropes and had a face-off with CM Punk ahead of their match on Sunday.

Check out the full AEW Rampage Results.

Check out AEW star QT Marshall's hilarious Vince McMahon impression right here.

Edited by Angana Roy