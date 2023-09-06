"My wife of 32 years said she doesn't want to be alone anymore" - AEW name confirms he is leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling

An AEW commentator recently revealed that he will be leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling to focus on his family.

The name in question is none other than AEW Commentator Kevin Kelly. The veteran joined NJPW in 2015, and while working there, he recently signed to be the lead announcer on Collision.

Kevin Kelly took to X (formerly Twitter) to say he'll be leaving NJPW; however, he stated that he still plans on calling NJPW Destruction at Ryogoku on October 9th and Wrestle Kingdon on January 4, 2024, along with New Year Dash the night after Wrestle Kingdom:

"I am at some point soon but I'll leave it to New Japan to announce it or not. I plan on calling Destruction at Ryogoku and Wrestle Kingdom/ New Year Dash," Tweeted Kelly.

The veteran also revealed that this decision came because his wife didn't want to be alone anymore.

AEW Commentator Kevin Kelly talks about working with The Rock

AEW commentator Kevin Kelly used to be a backstage interviewer for WWE in the late 90s, and the veteran talked about working with The Rock at the time.

Kelly worked for WWE from 1996 to 2003 as a backstage interviewer, where he would speak to the superstars during their ongoing storylines.

Speaking on the Insiders Edge podcast, Kelly shared his memory about working with The Great One:

"He would say, ‘If I ask you a question, answer it this way.’ Pretty much, that was about it. I would say, ‘I’m going to ask a question.’ I had a motivation. I wanted to ask a pertinent question, and I wanted The Rock to finally say, ‘Kevin, The Rock has been giving you a hard time all these months. The Rock wants to let you know you’re doing a hell of a job, that’s a great question,’ then he gives the answer. That’s what I worked for every time." [H/T EWrestling News]

