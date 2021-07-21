"My wife started crying" - AEW's Malakai Black reveals how Zelina Vega reacted to his WWE release 

AEW star Malakai Black recently revealed that his wife and SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega broke down after learning about his WWE release.

Previously known as Aleister Black, he was among the several WWE stars, including Braun Storwman and Murphy, who were cut from the company on June 2nd, 2021. However, Black quickly recuperated from this setback by debuting for AEW on July 7th at the Road Rager special show.

The House Of Black absolves all sinners pic.twitter.com/NfoaAO498w — Malakai Black (@TommyEnd) July 10, 2021

In an interview with Metal Injection, Malakai Black admitted that while he was relieved after hearing the news of his release, his wife, Zelina Vega, began crying. The AEW star added that he couldn't help but laugh at WWE's lack of long-term planning as they recently introduced him on SmackDown before releasing him.

“It’s funny, but as soon as I got released, my wife started crying,” Black recalled. “And I actually started laughing because they built me up for 5-6 weeks, they made me come back [to SmackDown], and now they’re pulling me off TV again? I just couldn’t take the whole situation seriously anymore. I realized that this was not worth it anymore. I felt huge relief and just started laughing, and I immediately knew that was the feeling of freedom, and not having to deal with it anymore.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Zelina Vega was released from WWE last year before making her return recently

It is worth noting that Zelina Vega was also cut from WWE in November 2020 over her disagreement with the promotion's policy of having control over their talent's third-party platforms.

However, earlier this month, she returned to WWE as part of the SmackDown brand. Her return sparked rumors of Malakai Black also returning to WWE soon. A few days later, Black effectively put all the reports that suggested his WWE return to rest by showing up in AEW.

Now come my love, we have a score to settle… pic.twitter.com/sFhwWNBA0P — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 20, 2021

Since then, both Black and Vega have impressed fans in their respective promotions. While Zelina Vega put up a terrific performance in the recent women's MITB match, Malakai Black is currently feuding with one of AEW's most respected names, Cody Rhodes.

