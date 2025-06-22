Mysterious star surprisingly revealed as AEW faction's new member on Collision

A masked star showed up alongside a top AEW faction on the most recent episode of Collision. The talent also made his Collision in-ring return after nearly two months.
The mysterious star in question is Hologram. At Grand Slam: Mexico last Wednesday, the 26-year-old defeated Ricochet, Lio Rush, and Mascara Dorada in a Four Million Pesos Four-Way Match. In a shocking twist, Hologram was revealed as a member of The Conglomeration tonight.
Hologram competed in a six-person tag team match alongside Mark Briscoe and Willow Nightingale on Collision. The trio took on the team of MxM Collection and Taya Valkyrie. At the end of a decent back-and-forth encounter that lasted over eight minutes, The Conglomeration and Hologram managed to secure the win.
Before tonight, Hologram's last match on AEW Collision took place in April, when he defeated Max Caster. He also teamed up with AR Fox, Bandido, and Komander at Double or Nothing 2025 Buy In and won. The 26-year-old star stays undefeated in AEW even months after his debut.
Hologram continues to impress fans with his amazing in-ring performances, and only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for him in the coming weeks.
What are your thoughts on Hologram's partnership with The Conglomeration? Hit the discuss button and sound off.