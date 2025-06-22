Mysterious star surprisingly revealed as AEW faction's new member on Collision

A masked star showed up alongside a top AEW faction on the most recent episode of Collision. The talent also made his Collision in-ring return after nearly two months.

Ad

The mysterious star in question is Hologram. At Grand Slam: Mexico last Wednesday, the 26-year-old defeated Ricochet, Lio Rush, and Mascara Dorada in a Four Million Pesos Four-Way Match. In a shocking twist, Hologram was revealed as a member of The Conglomeration tonight.

Hologram competed in a six-person tag team match alongside Mark Briscoe and Willow Nightingale on Collision. The trio took on the team of MxM Collection and Taya Valkyrie. At the end of a decent back-and-forth encounter that lasted over eight minutes, The Conglomeration and Hologram managed to secure the win.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before tonight, Hologram's last match on AEW Collision took place in April, when he defeated Max Caster. He also teamed up with AR Fox, Bandido, and Komander at Double or Nothing 2025 Buy In and won. The 26-year-old star stays undefeated in AEW even months after his debut.

Hologram continues to impress fans with his amazing in-ring performances, and only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for him in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Hologram's partnership with The Conglomeration? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More