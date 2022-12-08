Mystery partner teased for Saraya's (fka Paige) second match following AEW Dynamite

AEW star Saraya won her first match in All Elite Wrestling against Britt Baker at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19. But who will her tag team partner be for her second match?

On the December 7, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite, Baker approached the former WWE Divas Champion by offering her front-row tickets to the show on January 11, 2023. The event will take place at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Saraya jumped the gun by saying that she would love to beat Baker again. In response, the former AEW Women's Champion stated that she is challenging her to find a tag team partner so the duo can face Baker and Jamie Hayter in a tag team match.

Someone who has jokingly put their hand up as a candidate to challenge Baker and Hayter as Saraya's partner is Renee Paquette. Despite not being an in-ring performer, the AEW broadcaster seems more than happy to get her hands dirty.

Will Renee Paquette end up being Saraya's partner? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, fans will have to wait and see if the former WWE star comes face-to-face with Baker and Hayter in the coming weeks.

Saraya recently shared her championship aspirations with Renee Paquette

Given that she has held gold in both NXT and on WWE's main roster, some fans may wonder if The Glampire has any championship aspirations in All Elite Wrestling.

On the most recent episode of Rampage, Renee Paquette sat down with the former WWE Divas Champion. The star put the AEW women's division on notice by stating that she wants to hold some titles in her new company.

The 30-year-old will likely look to answer Britt Baker's challenge for the January 11 show and aim to add another win to her tally. If her team manages to outclass Baker and the current AEW Women's Champion, fans might see her challenging for the coveted title in the future.

