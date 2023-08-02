"Nah. Floundering on RAW is where he wanted to be" - Fans convinced popular star made a mistake by signing with WWE instead of Tony Khan's AEW

AEW was considered the next possible destination for superstars who left WWE or had their contracts expire. However, for a certain superstar, they decided to stay with WWE but were not utilized as such.

The star in question is none other than Johnny Gargano. He was the Golden Boy of NXT, one of the longest-tenured superstars of the brand. However, his main roster stint was less than impressive, as he never made an impact or had any important feuds.

A user on Twitter gave his hot take of the day, claiming that AEW should have signed Johnny Gargano when they had the chance. Others have given their reactions to this interesting situation.

george @Sting_Icon_ hot take of the day:



AEW should have signed Johnny Gargano when they had the chance.

Most fans disagreed with the take, saying that it was all Gargano's decision and that he was exactly where he wanted to be.

They believed this could have been due to Triple H running the main roster and his loyalty to the Stamford-based promotion, which did not affect his decision, no matter what offer AEW made.

matdupreez @matdupreez @Sting_Icon_ I'm sure they gave an offer it's just Gargano perfered WWE. More power to him. I personally think he would do great in AEW but AEW doesn't NEED him

Brother 🫂 @RedeemDeezNutzz @Sting_Icon_ I can't imagine he didn't get a good offer from AEW

Yozora and The Hearts @TenChiJinHeart @Sting_Icon_ Nah. Floundering on Raw is where he wanted to be. He got it.

Deeznutzz786 @Deeznutz78666 @Sting_Icon_ I wouldn’t blame aew for this. I’m certain tony already tried to contact him but Johnny was head set on returning under the triple H regime

Straight Edge Devastator 🦁 @NJsVillain @Sting_Icon_ If he wanted to be there, I believe he would have.



He is where he wanted to be.

Other fans speculated and regretted that they did not get to see Gargano possibly in AEW.

A fan mentioned that he could be a Collider, and another hoped he went to the Jacksonville-based promotion after seeing his current treatment in WWE.

chris @mynameisthattt @Sting_Icon_ Ngl I was so happy he came to WWE instead of AEW, but the way he’s been treated since his return I can’t like I kinda agree 🤷‍♂️ hope he gets a well deserved push tho

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano made an appearance at a WWE Live Event

Surprisingly, Johnny Gargano appeared at a recent live show, where he faced Omos in back-to-back matches last weekend. This was his first appearance in over two months, with the latest being in a battle royale on Monday Night Raw last May.

This was after he was reportedly cleared for in-ring action. Despite back-to-back losses to the Nigerian Giant, this confirmed that Gargano may have more appearances in live shows now that he's back.

Despite being underutilized, it does not seem like Johnny Wrestling is in a bad place now with the promotion. However, it remains to be seen how long this will go on and whether he is heading to another promotion soon.

