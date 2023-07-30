[PHOTO] 35-year-old missing RAW Superstar returns to action at latest WWE Live event

The latest WWE SuperShow in Fort Myers, Florida, featured numerous top names in action. RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano also competed in a match against Omos at the event.

Gargano last competed on the red brand in May 2023 when he was one of the several superstars who participated in a Battle Royal. He was forced to take time off after seemingly sustaining injuries and has since struggled to find the proper storyline to return on RAW.

Recent backstage reports claimed the 35-year-old is now medically cleared for an in-ring return. Johnny Gargano was featured at the latest SuperShow in Fort Myers this past Saturday, where he locked horns with Omos in a one-on-one bout.

Although Gargano suffered a loss against the former champion, fans are excited to see him make his much-awaited in-ring return. His real-life friend and fellow RAW Superstar, Tommaso Ciampa, recently teased a potential DIY reunion, openly expressing his support.

Complete results for WWE SuperShow in Fort Myers, Florida

The action-packed show featured four championship matches. While none of the titles changed hands, Intercontinental Champion Gunther suffered a shocking defeat.

Gunther put his title on the line against Matt Riddle, and the latter won via DQ after Imperium's interference. It led to a six-man tag team match, where Riddle teamed up with The Alpha Academy to defeat the heel trio.

Austin Theory put his United States Championship on the line against AJ Styles and retained his gold. Elsewhere, Asuka defended her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in a triple-threat match.

The show's main event saw Seth Rollins successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. Below are the complete results for the latest SuperShow in Fort Myers, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.

Intercontinental Championship: Matt Riddle defeated Gunther via DQ

Matt Riddle defeated Gunther via DQ Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy def. Imperium

United States Championship : Austin Theory (c) def. AJ Styles

: Austin Theory (c) def. AJ Styles Katana Chance and Kayden Carter def. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

Omos def. Johnny Gargano

WWE Women's Championship : Asuka (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi

: Asuka (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Finn Balor