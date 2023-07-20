"He's welcome to join me" - WWE RAW star teases reunion of popular tag team

A recently returned WWE RAW star has teased a potential reunion of a popular tag team.

Shinsuke Nakamura battled Bronson Reed this past Monday on RAW in a singles match. The King of Strong Style lost the match via disqualification after Tommaso Ciampa interfered. Ciampa recently returned from injury and battled The Miz in a No Disqualification match on the July 10th edition of the red brand.

Reed interfered, and Ciampa got a measure of revenge on RAW. However, Shinsuke Nakamura was not pleased with Ciampa's interference and leveled the former NXT Champion with a kick to the head.

Ciampa appeared on WWE's The Bump today and teased a DIY reunion. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were known as DIY in NXT before they became bitter enemies in the company's developmental promotion:

"If an old friend comes along one of these days and decides to join me, great! But if it is not meant to be, it is not meant to be. It's not in my hands. I like to say I control what I can control. And I don't control many things. So, if an old friend comes along he's welcome to join me," he said. [From 1:03:39 - 01:03:57]

Tommaso Ciampa sends message to Shinsuke Nakamura after WWE RAW

Tommaso Ciampa discussed being attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW during his appearance on WWE's The Bump today.

The veteran disclosed that he hopes to have a match against the 43-year-old after he attacked him on RAW. Ciampa added that he has teamed with Nakamura in the past but has never stood across the ring from the Japanese star as his opponent:

"I hope it goes to a match to be honest. I was a fan of Shinsuke prior to him coming to NXT and he probably had the greatest debut in NXT history with Sami Zayn. Again, he's a dude I tagged with a few times on live events in NXT but I never got to have a match with him. I've never been across from him," said Ciampa. [From 01:01:45 - 01:02:05]

Tommaso Ciampa looks to be in phenomenal shape upon his return from injury. It will be fascinating to see if DIY does reunite on the main roster down the line and if a singles match between Nakamura and Ciampa takes place on the road to WWE SummerSlam on August 5th.

