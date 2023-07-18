43-year-old WWE Superstar massively frustrated after yet another setback during RAW; possibly turned heel

WWE RAW saw a possible heel turn this week on the show. After Shinsuke Nakamura’s match was interrupted, he lost due to a Disqualification. Not taking it well, he attacked Tommaso Ciampa for interfering in proceedings. Thus, Nakamura might have turned heel for the first time in quite a few years.

The superstar was in a match against Bronson Reed, one that was proceeding well. It was evenly contested, although the 43-year-old star appeared to be in control for large portions. Nakamura was in trouble at one point and was trying to mount a comeback when Tommaso Ciampa appeared and attacked Reed.

Ciampa is not happy with Reed because the star caused his loss to The Miz recently.

However, the referee saw the interference and disqualified Shinsuke Nakamura, leading to a win for Reed.

The King of Strong Style was not happy, and his posture in the ring gave it away. Still, no one saw what was coming next. He hit Ciampa with a high kick on the chest, knocking him down. He then walked out of the WWE ring.

The star has now reacted on Twitter as well, saying he is very frustrated.

“Frustrated MAJIMUKATSUKU.”

Majimukatsuku translated to an expletive, which may mean “He/she really p**ses me off.”

The WWE star is clearly ready to show a more edgier side of himself. It remains to be seen what’s next for him.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here