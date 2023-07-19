"Strong Style" - Recently returned star sends warning to Shinsuke Nakamura after attack on WWE RAW

A recently returned WWE Superstar has sent a cryptic message to Shinsuke Nakamura following an attack last night on RAW.

Nakamura was in action last night on the red brand in a singles match. He competed against Bronson Reed but lost via disqualification after Tommaso Ciampa interfered. Ciampa recently returned from injury and has an issue with Reed.

Ciampa battled The Miz in a No Disqualifications match on the July 10th edition of the red brand but lost after Bronson Reed interfered. Ciampa returned the favor last night, then apologized to Nakamura for costing him the match. But Shinsuke responded with a boot to the side of Tommaso's head.

Tomasso Ciampa took to Instagram today to upload several photos of the segment from last night's RAW. He added the hashtag "StrongStyle" to the post to send a message to Nakamura following the attack, as the veteran has been referred to as "The King of Strong Style" in the past.

WWE RAW star Shinsuke Nakamura explains the meaning of Strong Style

Shinsuke Nakamura disclosed what Strong Style means to him during a 2018 episode of WWE Chronicle.

Nakamura arrived in NXT with a ton of momentum and defeated Sami Zayn in his debut match. His biggest moment on the main roster was when he won the 2018 Royal Rumble. However, Nakamura lost to AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 and hasn't been featured as a main event talent as of late.

Speaking on WWE Chronicle, Nakamura revealed what Strong Style means to him and explained that it is a philosophy to him.

"Hard hit, stiff, I don't think so. So, 'Strong Style' came from the Japanese wrestling founder Rikidozan. 'Strong Style' is a kind of philosophy, expression of emotion. I say something by wrestling. I express my emotion, like, what I think, what I feel by wrestling using real technique," Nakamura noted.

You can check out the full video below:

WWE is reportedly trying to present Shinsuke Nakamura as an "edgier" character moving forward, and fans got a glimpse of that last night during RAW. It will be interesting to see how this storyline progresses as the build toward SummerSlam 2023 continues.

Would you like to see a singles match between Nakamura and Ciampa? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here