Why did Tommaso Ciampa return to WWE as a babyface? Potential reason for his turn

This week on Monday Night RAW, Tommaso Ciampa's return shocked many in the WWE Universe. Having been sidelined due to injury, Ciampa returned to the ring for the first time since September 2022. The 38-year-old's actions upon coming back to WWE surprised many.

Ciampa made his return right when his former mentor, The Miz, issued an open challenge. Not only did Ciampa interrupt Miz, but he also accepted his challenge and beat him in the match. This action seems to have indicated a babyface turn for the former NXT Champion, but the question is: why now?

The simple answer might be that before being sidelined due to injury, Ciampa was a heel. However, considering that WWE is reportedly interested in reuniting #DIY, it was important for Ciampa to immediately turn face. And at Monday Night RAW, that's what the 38-year-old did.

In his return to the ring and his victory over The Miz, not only did Ciampa look impressive, but he also looked like someone who is here to stay. He was met with a lot of positive reactions from the crowd in Cleveland, which will indeed delight him a lot.

Before Tommaso Ciampa's return, Johnny Gargano spoke of a possible DIY reunion

Among the many iconic teams that have competed in NXT, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's team, known as #DIY, will be one of the most iconic. While the duo went through tough times as well, they reunited but later departed when Gargano's run with WWE came to an end.

However, considering both are now signed and on the RAW brand, a reunion looks possible. As a matter of fact, Gargano spoke about reuniting with Tommaso Ciampa in March 2023. Speaking with Catch Club, Gargano said:

"You never know. I think as long as me and Tommaso Ciampa are in the same company, or in wrestling in general, we'll always be linked together," Gargano said. "There's always that idea of what would happen if DIY was on 'Raw' or 'SmackDown' and the dream matches that could come of that." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

If Ciampa and Gargano reunite, their coming together would bring a lot of happiness to the WWE Universe. Considering their run in NXT, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the duo compete for the tag titles if they come together.

An injury has kept Tommaso Ciampa away from the ring

In wrestling, injuries are a prospect wrestlers have to face day in and day out. While it is not a pleasant experience, that is the nature of the business. Such was also the case with Tommaso Ciampa.

Since facing Bobby Lashley in 2022, Ciampa has been away from wrestling due to a hip injury. After undergoing treatment for the same, Ciampa had to wait for quite some time before he could make his return to the ring. However, during this period of injury, he made sure to keep his fans updated.

While Tommaso Ciampa's return to in-ring action has delighted many, it will be interesting to monitor what WWE has in store for him. Whether he teams up with Johnny Gargano or pursues a singles run is something that the WWE Universe will be keen to see.

