WWE reportedly still has plans to reunite former Tag Team Champions 

Despite the fact that both superstars are currently not performing regularly, WWE is reportedly still keen to reunite the popular tag team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, otherwise known as DIY.

Forming in 2015, the two stars established themselves as the heartbeat of the company's third brand, NXT, with their partnership delivering multiple match-of-the-year contenders.

Both Gargano and Ciampa are now part of the promotion's main roster but have yet to be a part of a major storyline. However, according to a recent report from BWE via Wrestling News, the company's higher-ups "still had (have) plans for them to reunite."

During their time as a tag team, the duo faced off against many top pairings, such as FTR (a.k.a. The Revival), The Undisputed Era, and Mustache Mountain.

Johnny Gargano on WWE reuniting him with Tommaso Ciampa

While they both have had great success as singles performers over the years, their time as a tag team was arguably their most favorable with the WWE fanbase.

During a recent interview with Catch Club, Johnny Wrestling was asked if he and Ciampa would reunite on Monday Night RAW in the near future.

"You never know. I think as long as me and Ciampa are in the same company, or even in wrestling in general, we’ll always be linked together. And there was always that idea of what would happen if DIY was on RAW and SmackDown. The amount of dream matches that could come of that. And I think we haven’t scratched the surface of that yet," said Gargano. [H/T EWrestling News]

WWE fans may have to wait a little longer for DIY to reform, as Tomasso Ciampa has been out of action with a hip injury since September 2022.

