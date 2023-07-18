WWE planning on making 43-year-old superstar "edgier" on RAW - Reports

WWE is considering making a 43-year-old superstar "edgier" moving forward on RAW. The star in question is Shinsuke Nakamura.

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will emanate from Atlanta's State Farm Arena. The show is completely sold out as the company is on the road to SummerSlam 2023 on August 5. While several marquee matches appear to be lining up for the premium live event, a veteran may be getting a gimmick change.

According to WWE insider Boozer Rasslin via PWMania, Shinsuke Nakamura is set to adopt an "edgier" attitude starting on tonight's RAW. Nakamura has had a successful run in WWE so far and won the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2018.

However, he was unable to defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34 and hasn't been able to make it back into the main event position on the card ever since. His last televised victory took place on the June 5 edition of RAW, where he defeated Ricochet via Disqualification.

Shinsuke Nakamura blew a kiss to Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura recently had a hilarious interaction with The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley on the July 4 edition of RAW.

Nakamura battled Damian Priest in a singles match, but The Archer of Infamy emerged victorious. During the bout, Nakamura got outside the ring and approached Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The veteran danced in front of the champion before blowing Ripley a kiss. Dominik Mysterio immediately got upset and tried to catch the imaginary kiss in mid-air. Mysterio then hilariously threw the kiss back in Shinsuke Nakamura's direction.

The Japanese star left NJPW to sign with the promotion in 2016. He defeated Sami Zayn in his debut match at TakeOver: Dallas and went on to defeat Samoa Joe at TakeOver: Brooklyn II. The veteran hasn't been featured much as a main event talent on the main roster, but a change in attitude could be just what he needs.

Do you think Shinsuke Nakamura is underutilized in the company? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

