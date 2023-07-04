[WATCH] 43-year-old blows a kiss to Rhea Ripley; Dominik reacts

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are clearly very possessive about each other. Neither likes it when another WWE Superstar disrespects the other. They make it a point to give it back to the Superstar whenever such an instance occurs.

On WWE RAW last night, Shinsuke Nakamura went toe-to-toe with Senor Money In The Bank, Damian Priest. The two WWE Superstars were a part of the ladder match on Saturday, where Priest won the briefcase.

During the match, Nakamura was outside the ring and found some time to spare. During that time, he mocked Dominik Mysterio, resulting in an irked Rhea Ripley stepping up for her Dom Dom. The Eradicator's deathly stare didn't help the situation, with Nakamura mocking her as well.

Before getting back into the ring, the former Intercontinental Champion blew a kiss to Ripley. Dominik didn't like it one bit and stepped up to catch the kiss and throw it back at Nakamura, who was back in the ring to continue his match.

What was the relationship between Dominik and Rhea Ripley before they joined the Judgment Day?

Ripley and Dominik are involved in a romantic storyline in WWE. The two started their on-screen affair back in September last year after Dominik turned on his father and Edge.

During an interview, Rhea Ripley was asked about her relationship with Dominik before they formed an alliance less than a year ago. The Women's World Champion stated that the two barely spoke and only exchanged pleasantries when they crossed paths.

The Eradicator of the Judgment Day also added that she has fun working with him now. She feels rewarded watching her Dom Dom gain confidence and blossom into the Superstar he is now.

