Rhea Ripley opens up about her relationship with Dominik Mysterio before their on-screen pairing

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are probably the most menacing duo in WWE RAW. Fans may guess that the two have been the best of friends for the longest time based on their on-screen partnership. However, in an interview, Ripley revealed that they were far from friends before they became a part of The Judgement Day.

Rhea Ripley became a member of the heel faction when she helped Edge, the former leader of the stable, win his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash last year. Together, Edge, Rhea, and Damian Priest dominated RAW for a long time.

A month later, Edge was betrayed by The Judgement Day when Finn Balor took over the faction, resulting in the Mysterios aligning with the WWE Hall Of Famer to exact revenge on the trio. At Clash At The Castle in September, Dominik Mysterio turned on Edge and his father, aligning with the heels instead. Since then, he and Ripley have become inseparable.

On the Under The Ring podcast, Rhea Ripley shed light on the relationship she shared with Dominik Mysterio ahead of their pairing. She said that the two were barely friends and only exchanged greetings whenever their paths crossed.

"We barely talked before this whole Judgment Day thing. Like we said, 'Hi, how are you', and that was about it. But watching our chemistry just sort of blossom and grow week by week and we're getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic. It's been really fun and also getting to watch him grow as a performer and blossom and get more confident week in and week out has been very rewarding as well" [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Are Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio dating in real life?

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio undoubtedly share a special bond in WWE that many fans assume the two are real-life couples. In fact, a top network even hinted at a love angle between the two WWE Superstars through a post on social media.

However, the two WWE Superstars are only a couple on-screen. Dominik is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette. Meanwhile, Ripley is dating AEW star, Buddy Matthews.

