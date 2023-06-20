Top network subtly hints at love between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio?

Since pairing up together, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been inseparable. As part of The Judgment Day, Dominik and Ripley have complimented each other well on and off the screen. Their pairing has also been liked by fans around the world.

Recently, USA Network, the home of Monday Night RAW, dropped a post on Instagram that hinted at a romantic angle between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. In the post, photos from Ripley's Women's World Championship ceremony were added, and the caption caught the eyes of many. It read:

"Look at @rhearipley_wwe surrounded by the loves of her life: The WWE World Women's Championship and @dominik_35! #wweraw #wwe."

Despite the post hinting at a romantic relationship between the Judgment Day members, in reality, that is not true. Mysterio and Ripley are a Kayfabe couple and have other love interests in real life. While Ripley is dating fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews, Mysterio remains engaged to his longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette.

Rhea Ripley heaped praise on Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio's betrayal of his father, Rey Mysterio, led to him being constantly booed by fans. The 26-year-old since has been the subject of a lot of heat, but his skills are still often overlooked. In fact, many still believe that Dominik won't go far in WWE.

However, in an interview with Under the Ring, Rhea Ripley answered Dom's doubters. The Women's World Champion heaped a lot of praise on Dominik and said that the sky is the limit for him. She said:

"I know a lot of fans don't agree, and they don't see much in him, which aggravates them, but they're very, very wrong. For Dom, just seeing how much he's grown over the last few months is so insane. His confidence levels have just skyrocketed. He knows exactly what he's doing going out there. Even when he's not sure, he's still going out there and he absolutely kills it."

It is hard not to agree with Ripley's comments. While Dominik Mysterio continues to evolve as a wrestler, the performances he has displayed as a heel have been top-notch. If Dominik can continue and keep up the work he has displayed, the 26-year-old will indeed have a bright future.

Dominik Mysterio to face Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank

Among the many high-profile matches at this year's Money in the Bank, the WWE Universe will be looking forward to the contest between Dominik Mysterio and Cody Rhodes. After all, the build-up to this match has been interesting.

On the June 5th edition of RAW, Dominik interrupted Rhodes during the latter's appearance on Miz TV. After a verbal confrontation, Dominik landed a cheap shot and hid behind Rhea Ripley. The following week, Rhodes challenged Dominik to a match at Money in the Bank.

While 'The American Nightmare' was once again a victim of a cheap shot by Dominik, Ripley agreed to the match on the latter's behalf. Since this development, may have been excited to witness the match live at Money in the Bank.

