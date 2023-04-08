Are Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews married? Relationship timeline and more explored

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the most popular female superstars on WWE's roster. Her stint as The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has skyrocketed her career to new heights over the last few months.

Apart from wrestling, the current SmackDown Women's Champion is often in the news due to her personal life. For those who don't know, The Eradicator is currently dating AEW's Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy). Ripley is yet to tie the knot with the former WWE Superstar.

The duo has been in a relationship since 2020. Rhea Ripley and Matthews met in WWE and quickly fell for each other. The charismatic pair is currently one of the most beloved wrestling couples on the internet. Moreover, Ripley and Matthews are great gym buddies and keep fans updated about their lives via their posts on social media.

On another note, Rhea Ripley achieved a huge milestone in her WWE career by winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair after a grueling contest and became a Grand Slam Champion. It will be interesting to see how the creative team books her in the coming days.

Did Rhea Ripley's current boyfriend date Aalyah Mysterio?

An interesting WWE storyline in 2020 saw Rhea Ripley's current boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, join forces with Seth Rollins to feud with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio. During the feud, the creative team decided to spice things up by pairing Rey's daughter Aalyah Mysterio with Matthews.

This led many to assume that the duo was in a relationship. However, Murphy and Aalyah were simply an on-screen couple. The former WWE Superstar recently shared his thoughts on the creative team pairing him up with Aalyah. Matthews revealed how the duo's kiss during the feud made him uncomfortable.

"I wasn’t comfortable kissing Aalyah. I did that because it was my job and it was going to create more drama in the story. Originally, there was no kiss scripted... I was very blunt with them. I can’t pursue her. If I do, I’m a creep. I’m a ‘pedo’ as people say on the internet. If she goes for me, she’s an empowered woman that knows what she wants...I’m uncomfortable, and she’s new. We are out there and about to cut the promo and I said to her this needs to look good. If you have any second minds, I am giving you the green light. Do whatever you want, it’s 100% you." [H/T Cageside Seats]

