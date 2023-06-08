PHOTO: Dominik Mysterio posts picture with real-life fiance; it's not Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio has been predominantly seen in partnership with Rhea Ripley for quite some time on WWE TV. However, what a lot of fans may not know is that he has been in a long-term relationship with his high school sweetheart and is currently engaged to be married to her.

Ever since he turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio, Dominik has been one of the most hated heels as a part of Judgment Day. While he has not won any titles yet as part of the faction, he has been involved in several top feuds. His pairing with WWE's Smackdown Women's Champion has a romantic equation in it, and the fans love it as well.

In real life, though, Dominik met Marie Juliette in high school when the couple went to Spanish class together. They started dating in 2011. They are now nearing 12 years together as a couple. He has taken to social media to post his personal and love life quite a few times in the past as well, including when the two got engaged.

Dominik has posted another picture of them out at Petco Park Stadium in San Diego, California, for a game.

He posted it on his Instagram story, and the picture has since been shared by fans on Twitter.

Dominik Mysterio got engaged earlier this year while involved in a storyline with Rhea Ripley

Earlier this year, Dominik Mysterio announced on Instagram that he was engaged to his long-time girlfriend. He posted a picture of himself holding his fiance's hand, with the latter wearing the engagement ring.

They got engaged on January 2, 2023.

This was also around the time that he was "arrested" on WWE TV, and he started his new gimmick of "Ex-Con Dom."

Do you think Dominik should face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

