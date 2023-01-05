Judgment Day member announces engagement; WWE Superstars react

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette.

Mysterio first met Marie Juliette in high school. The couple went to Spanish class together and later started dating in 2011. The Judgment Day member previously disclosed in an Instagram post that the 25-year-old has since become his "biggest support system." He also revealed that she helped him become the man he is today.

A few hours ago, Mysterio took to Instagram to announce his engagement to his longtime girlfriend. The son of the legendary Rey Mysterio posted a photo of himself holding his new fiancée's hand while the latter wore the engagement ring. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion captioned the picture with the date "1•2•2023" and a white heart emoji.

Several WWE Superstars reacted to Dominik Mysterio's announcement

Since Dominik Mysterio announced the news, several WWE Superstars have reacted and congratulated the couple, including Charlotte Flair, Ivar, R-Truth, and his fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. A few former superstars congratulated the 25-year-old Monday Night RAW star, including John Morrison (aka John Hennigan), Eva Marie, and Peyton Royce (aka Cassie Lee).

Meanwhile, none of Mysterio's family has yet to react to his announcement. The Judgment Day member has been feuding with his father for several months on-screen. He recently got kayfabe arrested after having an altercation with his parents on Christmas Eve.

On the latest episode of RAW, Dominik Mysterio teased another character change, stating in a promo that "prison changes a man."

"I served hard time, and I survived. Prison changes a man. You guys might think that it's over for me, but Nah. I'm just getting started," he said.

