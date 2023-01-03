"Prison changes a man" - Dominik Mysterio makes a bold statement on WWE RAW after top faction's inconspicuous absence

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio addressed his arrest on Christmas Eve in a low-key absence of his Judgment Day teammates.

After a brutal assault by The Judgment Day duo on the Mysterio family during Thanksgiving, Dom and Ripley tried to ruin Christmas as well. During Rey Mysterio's Christmas celebrations with his family, the pair. The youngster and The Nightmare tried to disrupt The Mysterios' celebrations once more, but the legendary luchador called on the cops to negate any possible threat.

Unfortunately, Dominik was arrested and taken away by the police due to the altercation.

On this week's episode of RAW, the 25-year-old star teased a significant character change. While The Judgment Day did not appear, Dom was seen cutting a promo after being released from jail.

He stated that he has served "hard time," and prison changes a man. He also made a bold claim that he's "just getting started."

"I served hard time, and I survived. Prison changes a man. You guys might think that it's over for me, but Nah. I'm just getting started," Dominik said. [0:07 - 0:25]

You can check out Dom's promo video below:

Rhea Ripley responded to Dominik Mysterio's promo on RAW

Following Dominik's appearance via video on RAW, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to comment on the promo.

During the promo, the youngster made sure to remember his Mami and addressed her in Spanish.

Replying to a tweet by the USA Network, The Nightmare stated that Dominik Mysterio was "tough."

"He's so tough," Ripley wrote.

You can check out the tweet below.

Following the promo, fans were quick to point out that The Judgment Day were was not on RAW this week, indicating that something may be in the works. However, it remains to be seen how Dominik's potential gimmick shift will play out over the next few weeks.

What did you think of Dominik Mysterio's promo on RAW tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

