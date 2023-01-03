Rhea Ripley has a three-word response after Dominik Mysterio gets released from prison

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has been the catalyst for Dominik Mysterio's character change in the last few months. The Nightmare recently had a message for Dominik after the latter was sent to jail by his father, Rey Mysterio, following an invasion of the Mysterio household.

On Christmas Eve, Dominik and Ripley walked up to the Mysterio household to create chaos. They had previously laid out the veteran on Thanksgiving after invading the home, uninvited. However, this time Mysterio was a step ahead of his son and his ally, as the legend called the cops, who carried Dominik away.

Dominik Mysterio teased a big character change on the latest episode of RAW this week. While The Judgment Day didn't make an appearance, Dominik was shown cutting a promo after getting freed from jail.

He also seemingly paid tribute to the late great Razor Ramon with a toothpick in his mouth.

Check out the photo below:

Rhea Ripley responded to the promo by taking to Twitter. Replying to the USA Network uploading a clip of the youngster, she stated that he is tough.

"He's so tough," Ripley wrote.

Dominik's partnership with Rhea Ripley has made for great television, and fans were quick to note that The Judgment Day were not on RAW this week. It could be a sign that something is in the works.

It remains to be seen how Dominik's potential character change will come about in the coming weeks.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes