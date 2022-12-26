Multiple WWE Superstars come together to spread holiday joy and wish fans a Merry Christmas

From "enormous balls" to Santa bellies to getting your daily sweat on, WWE Superstars have been taking to the Christmas festivities in their own unique ways.

Various superstars such as The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Nikkita Lyons, Drew McIntyre, and Cora Jade have been spreading Christmas joy with their fans. In addition, stars like Zelina Vega, Sheamus, Johnny Gargano, and The Usos are well in the holiday spirit, wishing their fans a Merry Christmas!

However, every superstar seems to celebrate Christmas in their own way. Some seem to celebrate with their kids and pets, while others spend their holidays with their love interests. Let's look at the roller coaster ride of superstars sending out love to their fans in the spirit of Christmas.

Check out the Christmas tweets by various WWE Superstars below:

The Miz was first seen dressed up as Santa Claus along with his wife, Maryse, with reference to his "massive balls" as per his character on WWE programming. He also posted a more family-friendly tweet with pictures of him spending time with his two daughters and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from the #ItFamily.

Meanwhile, to bless fans' social media feed, NXT star Nikkita Lyons wished fans a Merry Christmas and a good night while posing in dazzling red attire.

Nikkita Lyons @nikkita_wwe 🤍 MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL & TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL & TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT 🎄💋✨🤍 https://t.co/WY4E8ovPGj

Indeed, amusingly and comically, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston posted a throwback picture from SmackDown TV dressed up as Santa Claus with a belly on.

Moving on, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cora Jade seem to share their love and holiday in the winter snow, wishing everyone a great Christmas.

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre had a unique way of celebrating the festive holiday. He reacted to a fan's video wherein they received action figures of McIntyre, Edge, and Seth Rollins. The gifts also included an official WrestleMania 37 banner with socks in the package.

Queen Zelina Vega also wished WWE fans a beautiful Christmas from her family to everyone.

The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos, sent a heartwarming wish to wrestling fans as the Samoan family celebrates their Xmas.

The Celtic Warrior is trying to stay in shape and not blow himself up with Christmas food. So on this holiday occasion, Sheamus wished fans the same by hitting the gym and motivating them to do the same.

Real-life couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LaRae posed in front of the camera and wished the WWE Universe a Merry Christmas, holding their son and their cute puppy in their arms.

Dominik Mysterio arrested for ruining Christmas for WWE Legend Rey Mysterio

Members of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, attempted to confront Rey Mysterio during his Christmas celebrations with his family. This time, however, things did not go as planned for the heelish duo.

Dom and The Eradicator once again attempted to intrude on The Mysterios' celebrations, however, the legendary luchador had the cops ready on speed dial to handle the stir-up. The confrontation ended with Dom getting arrested and taken away by the police.

You can check out Dom's arrest video below:

However, the 25-year-old star recently tweeted that he had been released by cops, thanks to his "Mami" Rhea Ripley.

Much like the Stamford-based superstars, Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes everyone a Merry Christmas! Have a great one.

What did you think of your favorite superstars celebrating Christmas? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes