Is Dominik Mysterio married? Know about the WWE star's love life beyond the ring

Dominik Mysterio turned heel at the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in September 2022. Rey Mysterio’s son first took out Edge with a low blow. He then almost took off his own father’s head with a devastating clothesline. The rest is history.

Dominik Mysterio aligned himself with The Judgment Day the next night on WWE RAW. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion also began an on-screen romantic relationship with current SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

For those wondering if Dominik Mysterio is married, the answer to the question is “no.” In fact, the 26-year-old is engaged to his high-school sweetheart Marie Juliette. The two got engaged in January 2023. Their engagement pretty much set the record straight on Dom’s relationship with Rhea.

The WWE star’s transformation into the heel he’s today has truly worked wonders for his career. Ex-Con Dom is arguably the most disliked superstar on the WWE roster today. He was heavily booed by the Portland crowd last week on SmackDown.

This goes to show how well Dom is playing his character on WWE television. His dedication to the craft was visible during Rey’s Hall of Fame ceremony. That night, Dom and his Mami, along with Damian Priest, walked out of the arena in the middle of Rey’s Hall of Fame speech.

Dominik Mysterio failed to beat his legendary father at WrestleMania 39

The father and son clashed in a highly personal match-up on The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE pulled out all the stops for the bout by giving them custom entrances. Ex-Con Dom made his WrestleMania 39 entrance in a prison van. He was escorted to the ring by “cops.”

Rey, on the other hand, was driven to the ring by none other than Snoop Dogg in a lowrider – a tribute to Eddie Guerrero. The WWE Hall of Famer also briefly used Guerrero’s theme song for his entrance at the biggest show of the year to a huge pop from the crowd at SoFi Stadium.

Despite his best efforts, Dominik failed to beat his “deadbeat dad” at WrestleMania 39. A distraction from Bad Bunny led to Dom losing the match to his legendary father, courtesy of a 619.

How would you rate Dominik Mysterio’s booking? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes