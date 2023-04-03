WWE WrestleMania 39: The best entrances from Night 1

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 was a jaw-dropping spectacle that produced a wide variety of thrills and spills. The opening night of the Show of Shows saw legends compete, new stars made and the kind of moments we have come to associate with the event in and out of the ring.

Another tradition WrestleMania has come to be known for is special entrances, the likes of which you wouldn't see at any other event. With Night 2 set to give us epic entrances from the Demon King Finn Balor and the Pyro King Cody Rhodes, let's look back at the best ones from Saturday night.

Here are seven entrances that stood out at WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

#7 & #6: Seth Rollins and The Usos enlisted help from professionals for their entrances

The Usos and The Visionary added something extra to their entrances

Normally, when Seth Rollins makes his entrance for a WWE match, he's "all dripped out" and conducting the crowd by himself. At WrestleMania 39, The Visionary was not only extra "dripped out", but he enlisted the help of a professional conductor to guide the 80,000-strong crowd as they sang his song.

Similarly, The Usos added some WrestleMania flair to their entrance by wearing a white variation of their gear and enlisting Lil Uzi Vert to rap before they came out. This was reminiscent of Flo Rida and Machine Gun Kelly singing The Rock and John Cena to the ring at WrestleMania 28. Over a decade later, and in a main event that was historic for the tag team division, it was truly fitting.

#5: Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita's comic book themed entrance put a touch of Hollywood in WrestleMania

francesca @beckysbiceps The comic book themed entrance for Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus at #Wrestlemania The comic book themed entrance for Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus at #Wrestlemania 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Fcck2tLUxw

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus shared one of the most unique entrances in WWE history at WrestleMania 39 Night 1. The trio of icons leaned into the show's Hollywood theme, telling a brief story about each of them before they appeared. It was no typical hype package, though, as it was done in a comic book format, showcasing Stratus and Lita's trailblazing ways and the effect they had on Lynch.

It was less than two minutes long, but managed to stand out as one of the most unique storytelling techniques of the entire night.

#4: John Cena's entrance was heartwarming, especially for the Make-A-Wish kids that joined him onstage

John Cena's catalog of legendary WrestleMania entrances can only be topped by a handful of greats like Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Triple H. We have seen an army of Cenas (WM XXV), Chicago gangster Cena, choirs and rappers singing and rapping him to the ring and so on, but WrestleMania 39 might have been his most heartwarming.

This time, The Champ was flanked by children from the Make-A-Wish foundation, an organization for which he holds the Guinness World record for the most wishes granted. These children lived every fan's dream of experiencing a Cena entrance from the legend's viewpoint, cheering him on as he ran down to the ring.

His match with Austin Theory may not have been everyone's cup of tea, but his entrance warmed millions of hearts around the world.

#3: Logan Paul's zipline entrance at WrestleMania 39 Night 1 was an instant classic

Everybody knows Logan Paul is a showman. The Maverick was trained by, among others, Shawn Michaels, whom everybody and their mother knew was the ultimate showman. It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, therefore, that Paul borrowed an iconic idea from The Heartbreak Kid for his WrestleMania 39 entrance.

The social media megastar made his way to the ring in SoFi Stadium on a zipline, all the while riling up the crowd on the microphone. The jury is out on whether he surpassed Mr. WrestleMania's entrance 27 years ago, but one thing is for sure: Simply considering the spectacle and showmanship, this was arguably the entrance of the night. Why is it not number one, you ask?

#2 & #1: The Mysterios' entrances not only fit their characters perfectly but also involved an Eddie Guerrero tribute

Dewey Foley @DeweyHaveTo The spectacle of Rey & Dominik Mysterio last night at #WrestleMania was insane. The father-son chemistry and story, the great package, Dom's entrance from prison to the ring, Rey's entrance with Eddie's music & the lowrider. Snoop Dogg. Bad Bunny. Cinnemoji Toast Crunch. Family!! The spectacle of Rey & Dominik Mysterio last night at #WrestleMania was insane. The father-son chemistry and story, the great package, Dom's entrance from prison to the ring, Rey's entrance with Eddie's music & the lowrider. Snoop Dogg. Bad Bunny. Cinnemoji Toast Crunch. Family!!

Other performers may have had glitzier and flashier entrances at WrestleMania 39 night 1, but nobody beat the Mysterios in terms of injecting history into theirs. Dominik Mysterio, coming straight from prison, was escorted by nearly a dozen guards, donning a lucha mask in all his disrespectful glory.

Then came Rey Mysterio, giving fans major nostalgia by entering in a low-rider, incorporating his late friend Eddie Guerrero's music into his entrance. Who was his driver? The one and only Snoop Dogg!

Talk about spectacle, history, character, fun, heart, and everything you want in a WrestleMania entrance, these men nailed it. All of it.

