Absent WWE star is reportedly cleared to make his return

Having been away from WWE over the past few months, it has been reported that the RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is cleared to make his return.

The Ohio native made his official comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment in August 2022 to much fanfare. Since then, injuries and questionable bookings have arguably held him back from achieving his full potential.

Earlier today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was asked on social media if the former NXT Champion is ready to return, with Sapp stating that "Gargano is cleared and has been cleared."

Recently, Gargano's former tag team partner from NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, made his return to the ring, leading to many hoping that the popular duo known as DIY can reunite when Johnny returns.

Will DIY reunite on WWE's main roster?

In what is arguably the greatest storyline ever told in NXT, the formation and heartbreaking end to the eventual reunion of DIY resonated with many members of the WWE Universe.

During a recent interview with Catch Club, Johnny Gargano was asked if he would be at all interested in teaming up once again with his former rival and partner.

"You never know. I think as long as me and Ciampa are in the same company, or even in wrestling in general, we’ll always be linked together. And there was always that idea of what would happen if DIY was on RAW and SmackDown. The amount of dream matches that could come of that. And I think we haven’t scratched the surface of that yet." (H/T EWrestling News)

With Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions, many are dreaming of a potential match between them and a reunited DIY.

