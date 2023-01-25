"Nah… I’m good" - Female star uninterested in a return to WWE under Triple H's regime

An AEW star recently took to Twitter to state her disinterest in returning to Triple H's roster in WWE.

The AEW star in question, Maria Kanellis, has been in the Jacksonville-based Promotion since October last year. Making her debut alongside Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, she proclaimed her faction's name to be the Kingdom. However, the faction has not been featured on TV much.

A fan recently reminisced about Maria on RAW, prompting the AEW star to decline returning to the Stamford-based Promotion:

"Nah… I’m good. I love what I’m doing. I love the values that @aew has. @RealMikeBennett match against @DarbyAllin had time and was awesome!!! Can’t wait to see what happens with @ringofhonor," Maria Kanellis tweeted.

You can check out the original tweet here:

The former WWE Superstar previously opened up on her decision to join AEW

While some fans may want Maria Kanellis to return to the Stamford-based Promotion, she has made it quite clear that she is happy in her current role.

In an interview with Steve Fall's Ten Count, the AEW star explained how her decision to join Tony Khan's roster was beneficial to her family. She also mentioned her interest in growing the company she is employed in:

“I think AEW is the best situation for my family right now. The schedule is the best. I love growing and building with companies. I mean, I worked for Ring of Honor and rebuilt the women’s division last year with Bobby Cruise. So like, building is really interesting to me, and I think that for us, it’s just the best schedule we can possibly have with two kiddos.” (H/T:WrestleTalk)

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for Maria Kanellis in AEW.

Do you want to see Maria Kanellis back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

