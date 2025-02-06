"Name one" - Chris Jericho addresses serious accusations about his AEW career

Chris Jericho is one of the top stars in AEW. He is widely respected for his accomplishments and contributions to the business. However, some fans feel every talent who has worked with him in All Elite Wrestling has experienced a career decline.

The Demo God recently had an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. During the conversation, he was asked to comment on the fan perception of the Jericho Vortex, a term often used by the ROH World Champion. Some viewers think the stars who get 'sucked' into the Jericho Vortex lose their momentum. But the 54-year-old replied that fans had a false perception about the concept.

"I always love the concept of the Jericho Vortex and how anybody that works with me gets dragged down. Name one. Name one person that got dragged down from working with me. Maybe afterwards they didn’t go higher, but that’s not up to me. I’m not in charge of booking the entire company. All I can do is influence the storylines that I work on. But everybody that I can think of who worked with me certainly went to a higher level."

Y2J added that he had always intended to elevate up-and-coming stars' careers in AEW.

"But I definitely know what my intentions are, and it’s not to bury anybody. It’s to build as many people as I can and give them experience so they can learn how to start shouldering things on their own.” [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Chris Jericho names stars whom he helped in AEW

In the same interview, Chris Jericho named a few stars who have benefitted from working with him in AEW. Y2J mentioned prominent talents like MJF, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Big Bill to explain his viewpoint.

"I did a year with MJF and look where he’s at, Danny Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Daddy Magic, last week comes off of commentary and gets a big pop. Who do you think put him in that position? All of those guys. I mean, I think Big Bill and Bryan Keith have grown by leaps and bounds from working here with me. I’m not going to go through the entire cast of characters," Jericho said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Chris Jericho is currently portraying The Learning Tree gimmick on AEW TV. He is in a stable with Bryan Keith and Big Bill.

