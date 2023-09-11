Naomi, Chelsea Green, Britt Baker and others share messages after popular star's AEW exit

AEW recently bid farewell to one of its original stars after they've been four years with the company, and a whole host of stars from around the wrestling business have wished the star good luck in the future.

The star is Sonny Kiss, who recently departed All Elite Wrestling after her contract was not renewed. Sonny had been with the company since the inaugural Double or Nothing event in May 2019, even competing in the company's very first match, the Casino Battle Royale from the show's pre-show.

A number of days have passed since Sonny Kiss left All Elite Wrestling, and now that she has had time to reflect, she posted a lengthy message on her social media platforms telling fans that she has a lot more to offer in the near future.

Expand Tweet

Following this lengthy message, a number of people from both AEW and the wider world of wrestling wished Sonny Kiss luck in the future, with the likes of Britt Baker, Dax Harwood, and even former WWE Superstar Naomi, now known as Trinity Fatu in Impact Wrestling, sharing their positivity.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sonny has already been active since her AEW departure, picking up a win at GCW's 'Effy's Big Gay Brunch 7' on September 2nd, and has also been announced to appear at an upcoming House of Glory event.

Tony Khan had a lot of kind words to say about Sonny Kiss after AEW All Out

Judging by the amount of support that Sonny Kiss has garnered since her departure from AEW, it's clear to see that she was a beloved member of the locker room who everyone loved to spend time with.

Even the boss, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan, had a lot of kind words to say about Sonny at the All Out post-show media scrum when he was asked if Kiss had officially left the company, which Khan confirmed.

Expand Tweet

Khan expressed his gratitude for everything Sonny has done for both AEW and ROH and made sure to let the world know that the door in All Elite Wrestling is always open for Kiss in the future.

Tony did, however, say that the reason that Sonny's contract didn't get renewed was the simple case of not being able to renew everyone's contract and that the end of shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation took away valuable TV time from Kiss.

Do you think Sonny Kiss will ever return to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.