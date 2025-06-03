Naomi reveals she is actively trying to send major WWE Superstar to AEW

Former WWE Women's Champion Naomi claimed that she has been trying to send a popular WWE star back to AEW. The two have been in a personal feud for months now.

Naomi wants to send the major WWE Superstar, Jade Cargill, back to AEW. Before her WWE debut in 2023, Jade was a top star in All Elite Wrestling, where she held the TBS Title for more than 500 days. The 33-year-old star has already been a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion during her time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Jade Cargill has been involved in a feud with Naomi for months. The Glow has been doing some amazing work as a heel both onscreen and on social media. She never fails to take shots at Jade with her social media activity. Recently, a fan suggested in the comment section of one of Naomi's Instagram posts that Cargill should've stayed in AEW.

Naomi took notice of the comment by the fan and replied by saying that she has been trying hard to send Jade Cargill back to All Elite Wrestling:

"Don't worry Im working my hardest to send her back there."

Naomi's amazing recent work inspires WWE veteran

WWE veteran Natalya opened up on how she is inspired by the incredible heel work of Naomi lately. In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya stated that Naomi gave her faith that Triple H would invest in stars who have been there for a long time.

"Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. Naomi, you know she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. Naomi started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too."

Meanwhile, Naomi is one of the competitors in the women's Money in the Bank match this Sunday. It remains to be seen if she manages to win the ladder match this year.

