Naomi's WWE run has given veteran hope: "My time will come too" (Exclusive)

Naomi has seemingly found fresh life in WWE after her heel turn. Furthermore, this has inspired another veteran on the roster, giving her hope that she will receive a push sometime soon.

The veteran star being talked about is Natalya. Naomi's recent storyline with Jade Cargill, according to The Queen of Harts, is proof that Triple H is not disregarding veteran stars in favor of the next generation of wrestlers. The former Divas Champion believes that Naomi has waited over a decade to have her moment, and she is hopeful that she will also have her own prominent run.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Natalya explained her thoughts:

"Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. Naomi, you know she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. Naomi started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too." [2:49 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Naomi got praise from another WWE veteran

While Vince Russo is generally quite outspoken with his criticism of WWE creative, he was apparently impressed with Naomi's character work.

Speaking on an episode of BroDown, Russo talked about how Naomi had really committed to her role as a heel, which deserved praise.

"Hey, listen man, at least Naomi is showing a character change. So I've got to tip my hat to her, from the glow girl to this heel persona. At least she's making a change, and at least she's committing to the bit. So I definitely give her credit for that."

It remains to be seen what is next for Naomi in WWE.

