Vince Russo praises 37-year-old WWE star for recent character change (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has put over a 37-year-old WWE star over a recent character change. The person is none other than Naomi. The former WWE Women's Champion turned heel in the aftermath of Elimination Chamber 2025.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, host Mac Davis said he didn't like Naomi's new outfit with the caution tapes, prompting Russo to give the following response:

"Hey, listen man, at least Naomi is showing a character change. So I've got to tip my hat to her, from the glow girl to this heel persona. At least she's making a change, and at least she's committing to the bit. So I definitely give her credit for that." [From 26:11 onwards]

Naomi admittedly took out Jade Cargill on an episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series 2024. Jade returned at Elimination Chamber to exact her revenge on her former tag team partner, setting up their heated feud.

Both women appeared on the final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania. Naomi jumped Jade during a segment also featuring Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Women's World Champion IYO SKY.

For those unaware, Naomi will face Jade Cargill in a grudge match at The Showcase of the Immortals. It remains to be seen which of these two women will walk away as the winner.

