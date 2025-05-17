Naomi sends a message on the 3-year anniversary of her and Sasha Banks walking out of WWE

The WWE landscape experienced a major shocker three years ago when top stars, Naomi and Sasha Banks, now going by the name Mercedes Mone, walked out of the company. On the third anniversary of that occasion, the SmackDown star had a few words to say on social media.

Ad

In 2022, Sasha Banks and the woman who now warns everyone to proceed with caution were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. In a shocking move, the duo walked out of Monday Night RAW moments before the show went on-air, which the announcers also acknowledged on live television.

Naomi subsequently had a brief stint in TNA Wrestling before returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the start of 2024. However, Sasha Banks went on to become a global star in professional wrestling and is currently a top fixture for All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Trending

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to X to drop a six-word statement on the anniversary of her and Banks' walkout from the company.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

"On this day, caution was proceeded."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naomi revealed that she does not have much time left in WWE

Naomi is currently one of the top WWE Superstars in the women's division on SmackDown. She recently turned heel when she began her feud with Jade Cargill on The Road to WrestleMania.

Being a part of the sports entertainment juggernaut for more than a decade, the former GLOW revealed she did not have much time left between the ropes. Naomi cited health reasons and her desire to have children, due to which she would have to step away soon.

Ad

"I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I'm 37. Time. I've got to figure this out like yesterday. I'm asking myself and struggling with that question. I'm definitely leaning towards it, but I've had health issues. I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can't. We got a lot to figure out. I have to step away. And take care of my health and myself. If we're going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon."

With Naomi experiencing a successful run with her 'Caution' gimmick on SmackDown, it remains to be seen if she can make an impact in the time she feels she has left in the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More