Natalya, Elias and many others reacts to heartbreaking post from former AEW star

A former AEW star recently shared a heartbreaking post on social media. While it was bittersweet for him, his message attracted reactions from top stars like Natalya, Elias, and many others.The aforementioned star is Mike Santana, who left AEW back in 2024. He took to his Instagram to post photos with his daughter, Ariana, and his late father on what would have been his 53rd birthday, remembering him on his special day. 'Today would’ve been my father’s 53rd Birthday. I miss you more and more with every passing day. Wishing you were here physically to experience all of this with me. Wishing you were here to see what a beautiful, smart, and caring young lady Ariana is turning out to be. I make sure she feels that same passionate love that you gave to me.&quot;Furthermore, Mike Santana, through his post, wanted his father to know that he was doing his best to be a good person and father while looking after other members of his family, too. He concluded by saying that he missed and loved him a lot and wishing him a happy birthday.&quot;Know that I’m doing my absolute best to be the man and father you always knew I could be. I’m looking after nana and abuelo as well, the same way they took care and watched over us. I hope you’re sitting up there, looking down and PROUD. I love and miss you more than words can ever describe. Today I’ll rock some Pearl Jam and Metallica. Sit at your dining table and remember our good times. Happy Birthday Papi.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former AEW star's heartfelt post for his father led multiple wrestling stars to react to the same. Superstars like Natalya, Santino Marella, Sammy Guevara, and Elias dropped heart emojis in the comment section. On the other hand, Indi Hartwell and Santana Garrett wrote beautiful messages for Mike Santana. Moreover, the post was also liked by names like Jade Cargill, Mustafa Ali, Karl Anderson, Matt Cardona and other top stars.Wrestling stars react to Mike Santana's post (Image via Mike Santana's Instagram)Former AEW Star Mike Santana was a part of a huge WWE &amp; TNA eventTNA Wrestling and WWE's developmental promotion, NXT, collaborated to produce a special show called 'Showdown.' It featured superstars from both rosters, with former AEW star Mike Santana being a part of the main event showdown.He was part of Team TNA alongside Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater to square off against Team NXT, comprising Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Myles Borne in a Traditional Survivor Series elimination match. Santana's team emerged victorious, which marked a huge win in his career and gained huge momentum as a top TNA star.