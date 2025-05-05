Natalya reacts after Mercedes Mone shockingly replaces her with fired WWE star

Natalya has reacted in the way only she can after Mercedes Mone shockingly replaced her with a recently released WWE star from a famous picture. This is sure to get some laughs from the fans.

Ad

A host of names got released from WWE and one of them was Dakota Kai. Amidst all the shock and sadness, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone decided to add some levity to the situation and that got a response from WWE star Natalya.

There was an old picture with Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Mercedes Mone, Natalya, and Toni Storm from their time together at the Stamford-based promotion. The interesting thing about the picture is that apart from Natalya, the rest have now left the company.

Ad

Trending

Mone decided to crop out Natalya and added the face of Dakota Kai to imply that she could be coming to AEW soon, along with Shayna Baszler and Shotzi.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Natalya noticed that and wrote:

“Charlie looks a little... thicker…😹 but I love all these girls, so it’s all good! Nothing but love❤️.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Natalya sends a message to Dakota Kai after WWE release

Dakota Kai was one of the stars that was released from World Wrestling Entertainment this past week and it has become clear that there are a lot of wrestlers that are missing her right now. One of them was Natalya.

Dakota recently wrote a message that she misses wrestling and that she also misses her co-stars. She also mentioned that she was not hurt. To that, Natalya replied saying:

Ad

“I miss wrestling too♥️.”

Given that Dakota is now free to wrestle elsewhere now, it will be interesting to see what she ends up doing. With Mercedes Mone pulling the strings in AEW with her influence, it should not come as a surprise if she ends up working for Tony Khan sooner rather than later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More