"I miss wrestling too" - Beloved star sends a message to Dakota Kai after WWE suddenly takes her off TV

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai hasn’t been seen on the company’s programming since March 17, 2025. The Damage CTRL member defeated Ivy Nile in her last match on RAW and later competed on Main Event. She recently made an emotional post about not being featured on the show. Now, Natalya has responded to Kai’s post and sent a heartfelt message to the 36-year-old.

Dakota Kai was in the race to become the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion. However, she lost the final match of the tournament to Lyra Valkyria. Following this, she tried to dethrone the Irishwoman, but failed despite putting up a good fight. Since then, she hasn't been part of a notable storyline on TV.

The New Zealand native returned to WWE RAW in November 2024 after an injury hiatus owing to an attack by Pure Fusion Collective. While the 36-year-old’s promos showed promise, she has been sidelined by the company. Kai even made a couple of tweets where she noted that she was missing wrestling and her fellow wrestlers, adding that she wasn’t injured.

Natalya, who is also off WWE programming right now, responded to Kai’s tweets with the following message:

“I miss wrestling too♥️,” she wrote.

The Queen of Harts wrestled her last match just a week before WrestleMania 41, where she teamed up with Maxxine Dupri. The duo competed in a gauntlet match to become the number one contenders for the Women’s Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows. However, their team was eliminated within minutes of entering the ring.

Natalya didn’t even get the chance to wrestle properly, as Dupri got pinned because of her overconfidence, while the Canadian just watched from the corner. Before this, she was seen in January 2025 at the Royal Rumble.

The veteran defeated Miyu Yamashita on April 17, 2025, at GCW Bloodsport before WrestleMania. She is one of the most popular female stars in the business.

Dakota Kai recently shared a personal update with the WWE Universe

While Dakota Kai is currently not fighting in the ring, she is still fighting some battles on a personal level. Recently, the Damage CTRL member posted a picture where she was seen with black curly hair.

The New Zealander revealed that this was her natural hair. Kai noted that she used to constantly bleach and straighten her hair to fit in, but she had finally started to love her natural look. Kai also noted that because of the bullying she faced in high school, she had once cut her hair to just one inch in length.

"Surprise haha. In 2020, I had to cut all my natural hair to an inch 😳 I had been straightening and bleaching the sh!t out of my hair since high school and it took its toll. I never loved my curly hair because I didn’t know how to look after it and I got teased for it growing up. @herhandstyles played the biggest part of helping it get healthy 🤍 I love her sm for that and I’m learning to love my hair too," she wrote.

Several WWE Superstars shared supportive and encouraging words to the two-time Women's Tag Team Champion. While it remains to be seen when Dakota Kai will be back in action, she could face Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship.

Zelina Vega dethroned Chelsea Green on last week's episode of SmackDown. Following this, she appeared in an interview with Screen Rant's Adam Barnard, where she said that she wanted Dakota Kai to be her first official challenger. Thus, the Damage CTRL member could soon see herself sharing the ring with Vega for the Women's United States Title.

